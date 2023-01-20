West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce awarded All About You as the Small Business of the Year for 2022. From left are Chamber President Macie Schubert, All About You Co-Owner Judy Joines, Joselyn Caruso (daughter of Co-Owner Melissa May who could not attend), Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office and Shiva Baradaran of Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton’s office.
West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce awarded Bruce Temporary Services as the Business of the Year for 2022. From left are Chamber President Macie Schubert, Business Owner Bruce K. Walters, Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office and Shiva Baradaran of Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton’s office.
Hillary Otto of Rollo Insurance Mont Belvieu is the 2022 WCCCC Ambassador of the Year for the second year in a row. From left are Chamber President Macie Schubert, Rhonda Barker, Otto, Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office and Shiva Baradaran of Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton’s office.
West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce gave appreciation awards to outgoing Chair Rita McKay and outgoing directors Gordon McCarley of Bruce Temporary Services and Myrna Baker of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. From left are West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Bryan Crismon of Targa Resources, McCarley, McKay, Baker and Chamber President Macie Schubert.
Mont Belvieu Mayor Nick Dixon and his wife, Loretta Dixon, were honored with the Holly Jackson Outstanding Achievement Award. From left are Chamber President Macie Schubert, Mayor Nick Dixon, Loretta Dixon, Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office and Shiva Baradaran of Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton’s office.
Tisha LeJeune-Stone was named the 2022 Person of the Year by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce. From left are Chamber President Macie Schubert, LeJuene-Stone, Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office and Shiva Baradaran of Texas State Senator Brandon Creighton’s office.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Nick and Loretta Dixon are definitely the “It Couple” of West Chambers County.
The longtime mayor of Mont Belvieu and his wife of 48 years won the rarely given Holly Jackson Outstanding Achievement Award at the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Luncheon.
That announcement was one of many highlights at the annual event emceed by WCC Chamber President Macie Schubert with assistance from outgoing Chamber Chairman Rita McKay and incoming Chamber Chairman Bryan Crismon.
A look back at 2022 showed the Chamber had added 52 new members, cut 17 grand-opening ribbons and boasted 419 members for the Jan. 17 event.
Special events raised $255,000 for programs, member support and chamber operations. Eagle Open, Casino Night and Diva Night were among the lineup preceding Fall Fest, which drew more than 10,000 citizens and neighbors.
Besides the Dixons, Award winners included Bruce Temporary Services, Business of the Year; All About You, Small Business of the Year; Tisha LeJeune-Stone, Person of the Year; and Hillary Otto, Ambassador of the Year.
The luncheon program at the Eagle Pointe clubhouse began with special recognition of four outgoing Chamber board members: Myrna Baker, Gordon McCarley, Dean West and McKay.
Bruce Temporary Services, headed by former Pasadena city councilman Bruce Walters, is a staffing agency that has operated for 21 years in Southeast Texas, serving the Pasadena, Beaumont and Mont Belvieu. The company has about 350 workers, many of them heavy machinery operators, fabricators and craftsmen who know their way around a construction project.
All About You, owned by Judy Joines and Melissa May, opened in 2006 as a gift shop. It has since grown to include women’s apparel, a men’s section, home décor and furniture.
Person of the Year LeJeune-Stone, an Energy Transfer employee in her third year on the Chamber board, was a natural choice, Schubert said.
“Tisha is always willing to lend a hand. She has served on nearly every committee the Chamber offers,” Schubert said.
Otto has been named Chamber Ambassador of the Year in back-to-back years. “I guess it’s just helping others like the Chamber has helped me,” she said of recruiting new members.”
Dixon stepped in to fill an unexpired term as Mayor in 2004 and has been elected and re-elected seven times. Yet his wife beat him to City Hall, working for the city for 37-1/2 years as director of aquatics and later as head of senior services.
