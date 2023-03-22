Fifty years ago this month, the last American combat forces left Vietnam. I urge readers to watch the 10-part documentary on PBS if you have the time.
Vietnam was a French colonial possession long before America put boots on the ground. The French, much like their American successors, could not quell the communist insurgency. After a humiliating defeat, the French pulled out.
Eisenhower wisely balked at sending American soldiers to fill the power vacuum left by France. However, Ike sent aid to South Vietnam and the CIA established a covert presence. This was the first step on the slippery slope.
When Kennedy took over, he also resisted committing combat troops, yet he was sensitive to criticism that he was soft on communism, so he sent in military advisors to train and equip the South Vietnamese military.
Johnson went even further, cynically using an unverified attack on an American ship in the Gulf of Tonkin as a pretext to send in ground forces. Congress, taking Johnson at his world, passed a resolution giving LBJ carte blanche to ramp up a war that eventually deployed over 500,000 troops.
As early as 1965, Johnson’s top advisors told him that America could not win, but these same people advised him not to withdraw. The tough-talking LBJ would not let himself to be the first president to back down to communism, and the war needlessly dragged on for 8 more years.
Before he was even elected, Nixon committed treason by quietly communicating with North Vietnam to undermine peace negotiations. He feared a cease fire would hurt his 1968 presidential campaign. After he became president, Nixon illegally ordered a secret invasion of Cambodia, an impeachable offense.
For its part, the U.S. military waged a war of attrition. Rather than seize territory and remove the enemy government in North Vietnam, the top brass used our advantage in firepower to simply kill more far more enemy troops than we would lose. Here is a typical and oft-repeated scenario.
A battalion of army soldiers would be dropped into an area of high enemy activity. The point was to draw the enemy out, kill as many as possible, then head back to base. The same hill would be contested over and over again, year after year. We repeatedly sacrificed our men in preordained killing zones with no strategic objective.
The war seriously damaged the U.S. military. From 1964-1968, American forces were a highly professional and effective fighting force. As the professional ranks hollowed out, reluctant draftees filled the gap.
From 1969-1973, the military became rife with corruption and drug abuse, and many smaller units flat out refused orders. More than a few generals worried that a contagion of mutiny could lead to a full-scale collapse in American ground forces.
This was not World War II where everyone got drafted. There were multiple ways to beat conscription. Affluent sons got college deferments, sons of the wealthy got phony medical deferments, and politically connected sons got quietly bumped into the National Guard.
Consequently, a disproportionate number of the killed and wounded were poor and working class Americans. It was a rich man’s war and a poor man’s fight.
Apologists for Ike, Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon argue that they were living in the moment, caught up in anti-Communist hysteria of the Cold War. That is bunk. They knew the war was unwinnable from the start.
Steve Showalter is a columnist for the Baytown Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.