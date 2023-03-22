Valentine’s Day was special

When we set out to create a Valentine’s Day photo gallery, I did not realize I would be partaking of the delicious meal that resulted from the contest, but this was a very good decision.
The Baytown Sun sponsored a dinner for the winning couple, Chelsea and Matthew Pulsifer, who dined at Main 101 in La Porte that evening.
Robert Schaadt and I decided to dine there as well, across the packed dining room.
Restaurateur Joe Bertuglia had created a special menu just for the evening on Valentine’s Day, by reservation, detouring from his usual delicacy-filled menu. The idea was an absolute hit.
The Pulsifers enjoyed Shrimp Dijon and House Made Bacon as appetizers. Matthew chose the Braised Lamb Shank, while Chelsea chose the USDA Prime Filet as their entrées. For dessert, they both enjoyed Crème Brulée.
I tried the Pineapple Salad, (which was huge) with diced pineapple, mixed, greens, dried cranberries, toasted almonds and strawberries with an orange ginger vinaigrette dressing. Robert and I both sampled the Shrimp and Corn Chowder which was delicious.
For our entrées, I chose the Chilean Seabass and Jumbo Crab Meat while Robert decided to go for it with the 12 oz. Cold Water Lobster Tail, served with broiled and drawn butter. Wow! Party in your mouth. All entrées were served with a chef accompaniment of roasted delicate squash and buttered fingerling potatoes.
One other entrée choice on the specialized menu was Pesto Pasta and Vegetables. Additional choices for appetizers were: half-dozen Grilled Oysters and House Made Pimento Cheese (I will have to try this one in the future.)
I have dined at Main 101 many times and always enjoy the experience.
Owner and chef, Joe, loves to create new dishes and is always thinking ahead for things he can add to his culinary repertoire. He has a wonderful team, always providing the highest quality in products and customer service. We hope Joe tries more special menus in the future.
See all of the great articles and photos in Greater Baytown's March issue!
Main 101 is located at 101 E. Main Street in La Porte, open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., with live soft music Thursdays through Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Call 281-470-8484 for reservations or email: main101@sbcglobal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.