As the door of the past year has closed and we have walked through the doorway of a brand new year, let’s take time to hear some wisdom from above that will help us live a prosperous new year.  

Many people have already begun this new year with panic, fear, questions and doubts. I strongly suggest, “Stop it!”  This is definitely a year to put your trust and faith in God. We need to remember that God is not having a nervous breakdown. God is not broke and certainly God is not dead, but He is alive and well and desires good things for us. III John verse 2 proclaims, “God desires above all else that we prosper and be in health as our soul is prospering.” Firmly, I believe that this is a year to draw near to the Lord.  During uncertain times, the status quo has a tendency to draw back from God and even the church. This attitude will only hurt you and will not benefit you. This attitude is the devil’s evil ploy and it’s certainly not God’s best for your life. 

