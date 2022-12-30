As the door of the past year has closed and we have walked through the doorway of a brand new year, let’s take time to hear some wisdom from above that will help us live a prosperous new year.
Many people have already begun this new year with panic, fear, questions and doubts. I strongly suggest, “Stop it!” This is definitely a year to put your trust and faith in God. We need to remember that God is not having a nervous breakdown. God is not broke and certainly God is not dead, but He is alive and well and desires good things for us. III John verse 2 proclaims, “God desires above all else that we prosper and be in health as our soul is prospering.” Firmly, I believe that this is a year to draw near to the Lord. During uncertain times, the status quo has a tendency to draw back from God and even the church. This attitude will only hurt you and will not benefit you. This attitude is the devil’s evil ploy and it’s certainly not God’s best for your life.
We need to remember, fear is a foe and faith is a friend. Fear can paralyze and even destroy us. On the other hand, faith and laughter are love’s greatest companions to lead us into a relentless life full of overflowing faith and joy in the Holy Spirit?
Gracefully, we have entered the doorway of a new year, and I am aware that doors send us various types of messages. Doors can divide or they can join; they can protect or welcome. Doors can hide or reveal something. Furthermore, doors can be mysterious. I wonder what’s behind the door of this new year? Doors are an invitation to hope and expectancy. Ultimately, doors are an invitation to explore and make entrance to what’s to come. As we enter this new year, come let us explore three simple suggestions and realistic resolutions to highly consider.
First, replace bad habits with good habits. Remember people do not decide their future, they only decide their habits. As a result, their habits decide their future.
Secondly, do something different! If you keep doing the same old things the same old way, you’ll keep getting the same old results. Something new and something changed results in something different.
Finally, to do something good, go make an honest living. To do something better, live a Godly life. To do something great, go make a difference. To do something divine, go make a real friend.
The greatest friend that you will ever have is Jesus. Revelations 3:20, Jesus says, “Behold I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears my voice and opens the door; I will come in to him and dine with him and he with Me.”
As we ride off into the horizon of an old year and awaken to the dawn of a new beginning, may we all walk through the door of a brand new year with great anticipation and expectation. I believe God is calling us to new opportunities as His plan continues to unfold. Let us make our grand entrance through the doorway of the new year by embracing faith and not fear, pursuing servitude and not selfishness. Above all, let us seek first God’s kingdom and His will. With this in mind, I wish you all a happy, prosperous and wonderful new year.
