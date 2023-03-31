Kyle Tucker slugged a two-run homer to start Houston’s scoring and Yordan Alvarez laced a bases-clearing double as the Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 Friday night for their first win of the season.
Relief pitcher Seth Martinez picked up the win for Houston, allowing one hit in pitching one inning, the seventh, before a crowd of 41,453 at Minute Maid Park.
