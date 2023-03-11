Trinity Valley Community College clinched the Region 14 Tournament Championship 76-74 in overtime against No. 2 seed Panola College on Saturday in Tyler.
With the win, the Bulldogs have secured an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament. The Lee College Navigators, who lost 73-65 in the Region 14 tournament semifinals to Trinity Valley. The Navigators, now must wait until Sunday to find out if Lee College will make its second consecutive trip to the NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
