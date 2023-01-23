The spring tennis season is in full swing as the Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial tennis teams competed in the Barbers Hill Varsity Tournament last weekend.
GCM’s Dave Daymiel had a good tournament as he was the A-division boys’ singles champion. Sterling had several of its team members fare well at the event. In the A-division mixed doubles matches, the Sterling team of Nataly Velasco and Matthew De Luna took second place over the Sterling 2 team of Lauren Perry and Brock Glasscock who brought home silver.
