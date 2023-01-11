Perhaps it was not the results the Sterling Lady Rangers were looking for as they faced Dayton on Tuesday, but trailing 2-1 late in the game it was a Asanah Gordon goal with just four minutes remaining in the game that sent the Lady Rangers home with a 2-2 tie.
Down 2-1 at the half, Sterling kept the pressure on and had a great opportunity 25 minutes into the second half, but Gordon’s shot at goal just missed its mark. Gordon did not miss 11 minutes later as teammate Denise Espinoza assisted on the tying goal.
