The Lee College mens' basketball season came to an end Sunday night as the Navigators were denied an at-large bid to the national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Lee fell in the semifinal round to Trinity Valley. Panola and Lee fought for the Region 14 best record all season, two both teams vying for the top spot. Both teams were not extended bids to the national tournament.
