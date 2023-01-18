Registration is underway for interested former players that want to participate in the Lee High School Alumni Game at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Herrington Field. The game is being sponsored by the Lee Baseball Booster Club. The cost to register is $30 and can be paid through CashApp: $RELBaseball-Booster or e-mail the group for other payment options at leebsbllbooster@gmail.com. Deadline to register and receive a jersey is Feb. 3.
All proceeds from the game go toward supporting the Gander baseball program. Last year, more than $5,000 was raised from the event. Through these contributions, the booster club has purchased a new pitching machine, extra jerseys, jackets, equipment and made repairs to lighting and the batting cages.
