The South turkey hunting zone opened last Saturday; North Zone opens April 1. Watch the weather, it’s ever changing in spring. And watch where you’re going and sitting. You’re invading hostile territory. Turkeys don’t bite, but snakes sure do. Some reports mention rattlesnakes that don’t rattle before striking. TPWD says no scientific study confirms this, but they don’t doubt it. Pictured is a diamondback from Kerr County photographed by Fred Sherron, Jr. a few miles northwest of one of the papers carrying this column, The West Kerr Current in Ingram.
Once, the only wild turkeys legally killed by Texas hunters were Rio Grande turkeys. They were shot in the fall by deer hunters. Few hunters went afield primarily hunting turkeys. Most gobblers were shot with rifles.
About 1970, an experimental spring turkey season was established in Kerr, Kimble, and Sutton counties. The highly successful experiment led to the supremely popular season for Rio Grandes now enjoyed in many counties. A short season in 12 East Texas counties for eastern turkeys opens April 22 – May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.