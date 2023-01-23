Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
The Lee College Navigators put on an offensive showcase in their highest scoring game this season in a dominating 111-78 victory over Jacksonville College on the road Saturday night.
Six players scored in double digits for the No. 10 nationally ranked Navigators, led by Landyn Jumawan with 17 points, followed by Jorge Moreno with 16. In addition, Aaron Thompson fired in 15 points followed by Tidjiane Dioumassi with 14, Darrell Washington with 11 and Djahi Binet with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.