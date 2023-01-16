It was a successful weekend for area girls soccer teams at the Goose Creek Memorial Patriot Classic Soccer Tournament.
The Crosby girls team won the tournament championship in the varsity bracket with a 3-1 victory over Dayton on Saturday, while GCM took third place as the Lady Patriots defeated New Caney Porter 4-0. In the junior varsity bracket, GCM earned the tournament title with a 2-1 win over Sterling.
