Several area high school tennis players will be competing in the Region 3-5A Tournament at the Blythe Calfee Tennis Center in Willis on Wednesday and Thursday.
Goose Creek Memorial’s Dave Daymiel earned a regional spot in boys’ singles as the district 17-5A champion, along with runner-up Lucas Northcutt from Sterling. In girls’ singles, Sterling’s Kailynn Orosco took first in district to qualify for the regional event. Barbers Hill’s Brooke Groom finished third in district and qualified for region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.