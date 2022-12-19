The Baytown Lee Ganders celebrate their second place finish as they display their trophy. Pictured are as follows, front row: Assistant Coach Steven Bingham, Assistant Coach Daniel Torres, Charleston Johnson, Mason Compton, Ja’Corey Boston, Ty Doyle, Amani Arzu, Steven Kubin, Head Coach Chance LaFour and Assistant Coach Milam McMillan. Top Row: Manager Jorge Plasencia, Cameron Landry, Justin Hathcoat, Desmond Jones, De’Vante Broussard, Leren Curry, Kylan Williams, Manager Josh Richard, Malakai Matas and Sebastian Matas.
