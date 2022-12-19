Ganders second at tourney

The Baytown Lee Ganders celebrate their second place finish as they display their trophy. Pictured are as follows, front row: Assistant Coach Steven Bingham, Assistant Coach Daniel Torres, Charleston Johnson, Mason Compton, Ja’Corey Boston, Ty Doyle, Amani Arzu, Steven Kubin, Head Coach Chance LaFour and Assistant Coach Milam McMillan. Top Row: Manager Jorge Plasencia, Cameron Landry, Justin Hathcoat, Desmond Jones, De’Vante Broussard, Leren Curry, Kylan Williams, Manager Josh Richard, Malakai Matas and Sebastian Matas.

The Lee Ganders are entering district play on Tuesday on a high note as they took the second place trophy at the Houston ISD Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

Lee opened the tournament with a 68-63 win over Waltrip and then trounced Kashmere 52-38 to advance to the title game. However, the Ganders fell 60-48 to a talented Mickey Leland Prep squad.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.