Tristan LaVan

After a successful stint on the Central Arkansas track team, Goose Creek Memorial alumnus Tristan LaVan, center, is now a part of the University of Arkansas runners. LaVan was on the 2017 GCM team that finished fourth in the Region 3-6A meet.

 Shawn Price - University of Arkansas Athletics photo

Goose Creek Memorial alumnus Tristan LaVan is taking his track talents to the University of Arkansas this fall.

LaVan graduated from GCM in 2017 and was a member of the 4x400 relay that finished fourth that year’s Region 3-6A meet.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.