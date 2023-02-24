Summer Marron struck out eight over five innings and allowed only three hits to lead Goose Creek Memorial to a 11-0 win over the Hardin Lady Hornets on Thursday morning at the Cleveland ISD Softball Tournament.
The Lady Patriots quickly went to work in their first at bat of the game. Marron reached on an error and then a walk to Maritza Martinez put a couple of runners on base. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Mia Cavallini lifted a pop fly that dropped down the line to score both Marron and Martinez both to make it 2-0.
