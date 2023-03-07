The Goose Creek Memorial baseball team is off to a hot start in 2023. This past weekend, Coach George Banda and the Patriots headed south, taking their show on the road.
The Patriots were in Corpus Christi, playing in the Ninth Annual Miras Baseball Classic Tournament. There were 30 teams from around the state, fighting for the opportunity to earn a top four finish after pool play. Finishing in the top four meant landing in the championship round held at Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, who are the Double A affiliate of the Houston Astros.
