Goose Creek Memorial’s Michaylah Gray makes her way up the court in the Lady Patriots game against Port Neches-Groves in a tie-breaker at Dayton High School on Friday to see who would advance to the bi-district round of the playoffs as the forth place team from District 17-5A. GCM kept things close, but fell in a tight game 54-43.
Sun photo by Cheryl Donatto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.