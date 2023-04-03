The Goose Creek Memorial boys soccer team fell 5-4 to the Fulshear Chargers in penalty kicks Friday night in the regional quarterfinals at Delmar Stadium in Houston.
With the score knotted at zero in the first half and the Patriot offense applying constant pressure, Ramon Diaz appeared to score a goal from point-blank range when a Carlos Gonzalez shot went through the Fulshear goalie’s hands, bouncing off his chest, and then off the foot of Dias into the back of the net. The referee disallowed the goal, saying that the Chargers keeper had possession of the initial shot. The sidelines and fans erupted in displeasure. The questionable call would come back to haunt the Patriots.
