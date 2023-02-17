The GCCISD Girls Softball Tournament was held Thursday through Saturday at Goose Creek Memorial, Lee and Sterling High Schools. In Friday’s action, Sterling’s Kearston Gooch (above) fires a pitch during its game with Heights. At left, the Rangers, Janasis Sanchez slides into second on a stolen base attempt.
Sun photos by Mark Kramer
