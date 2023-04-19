The Barbers Hill girls golf team finished fourth at the Region 3-5A Tournament at Margaritaville Golf Club and Resort on Tuesday. This is the third consecutive year that the team has been District Champions and advanced to region. Team members are, from left, Sydney Sartor, Ali Meyer, Jackie Lawrence, Kayden Reeves and Jillian Puppa.
