Former Crosby High School Head Football Coach Jerry Prieto, who resigned from his position in late April, has been named the new leader at Lake Worth High School, district officials confirmed.
According to Lake Worth ISD spokesperson Jeri Martinez-Fink, the district’s Board of Trustees approved Prieto’s hiring as the district’s athletic director and head football coach at a special called meeting on Friday.
