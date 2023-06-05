The orange and white of La Porte will be clearly visible at Eagle Stadium as it hosts the Bulldogs’ home games this fall. Barbers Hill and La Porte will clash in Week 4 of the season with the Eagles looking to avenge last year’s 34-27 loss.
La Porte High School home football games will require a trip across the Fred Hartman Bridge when the season kicks off in late August.
Barbers Hill’s Eagle Stadium will serve as the temporary home for the Bulldogs this fall while the new Bulldog Stadium is under construction. La Porte voters approved the measure as part of a $235 million bond package in May.
