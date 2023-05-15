The Dayton Lady Broncos are heading to the Regional Semifinals after needing only two games to get past district rival Huntsville last weekend. The Class 5A Region II Quarterfinal series started on Thursday night with Dayton taking a 4-2 win over the Lady Hornets.
The Lady Broncos scored the game’s first runs in the fourth inning with a three spot to lead 3-0. Singles by Natalie Garcia, Mika Anthony-Conner, and Bella Barziza made it 1-0. Ariana Zuniga then hit a ground ball to third that was booted allowing two more runs to score for a 3-0 Dayton advantage. Huntsville then cut the deficit to 3-2 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Broncos got one of those back in the sixth with Anthony-Conner doubling home Larissa Ramos and the lead was 4-2. Madi Alvarado made the score hold up and Dayton had a 1-0 lead in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.