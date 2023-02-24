The Crosby girls softball team took the Crosby Classic Tournament championship recently. Pictured are Top Row, from left, are Katlyn Clark, Kaelin Hicks, Addison Bailey, Brooke Henderson, Jules Delome, and Megan Henderson. Middle Row: Olivia Lanham, Katie Blackmon, Morgan Lloyd, Tori Dahnke, and Bell Land. Front Row: Jordee Wilkins, Madison Garcia, Ally Mooneyham, Jaycee Hinson and Natalia Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.