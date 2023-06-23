Crosby High School will soon have a new head baseball coach coming to town.
According to a published report in the Tyler Morning Telegram, Rusk High School’s Ross McMurry has been named the new leader of the Cougar program. McMurry announced his move to Rusk ISD students, staff and their community on Tuesday.
