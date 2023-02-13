The Crosby boys basketball team will need a win in their regular season finale and some help to have a shot at the fourth playoff spot in District 17-5A.
Right now, Port Neches-Groves is in possession of the final spot although Crosby, Sterling and PN-G all have 5-8 records. However, the Indians have swept Sterling and have split the season series with Crosby. The Cougars would need a win over Sterling at 7 p.m. tonight at home and a PN-G loss to Nederland to earn a postseason spot.
