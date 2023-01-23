Crosby boots Lufkin in Highway 90 Classic

Ricardo Salazar of Crosby prepares  to send the ball downfield on a rainy Saturday morning at the Highway 90 Classic against Lufkin. The Cougars knocked off the Panthers 2-0. 

Photo by Jerry Michalsky

Playing in a constant rain on Saturday morning at the Highway 90 Classic in Dayton, the Crosby Cougars got a goal in each half to knock off the Lufkin Panthers 2-0 to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament and winning their group. 

Lufkin had several good looks in the first half and kept the ball in the Cougars’ territory for most of the first 30 minutes, until Jamie Castillo scored off an assist from Ricardo Salazar for a 1-0 lead.

