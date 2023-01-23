Crosby boots Lufkin in Highway 90 Classic

Windy with showers in the morning, then strong thunderstorms for the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Playing in a constant rain on Saturday morning at the Highway 90 Classic in Dayton, the Crosby Cougars got a goal in each half to knock off the Lufkin Panthers 2-0 to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament and winning their group.
Lufkin had several good looks in the first half and kept the ball in the Cougars’ territory for most of the first 30 minutes, until Jamie Castillo scored off an assist from Ricardo Salazar for a 1-0 lead.
