The Baytown Christian basketball kept its season alive by the narrowest of margins Saturday night with a thrilling 54-52 come from behind victory against Houston Adventist in the first round of the TAPPS 1A playoffs.
BCA could not generate much offensive production in the first half and found themselves trailing by seven points, 23-16 at the break. After not tallying a single point in the first half, senior Aidan Miller came alive to start the third quarter and helped trim Adventist’s lead to two points entering the final quarter of play. Miller had 12 second half points.
