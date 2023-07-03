Baytown Christian Academy is the No. 3 ranked team in private school rankings in 6-Man football, according to Dave Campbell’s 2023 Texas Football previews.
Fort Worth Covenant Classical and Pasadena First Baptist rank above them at No. 1 and No. 2.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 7:18 pm
