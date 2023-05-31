As the summer heats up, so will football action as the Bayou Bowl will kick off its 20th year. The annual all-star game will be held at 7 p.m., June 10 at Eagle Stadium in Mont Belvieu.
The event, hosted by the City of Mont Belvieu, features standout high school players from the Houston area divided by geographic areas forming the East and West teams. Former Baytown Lee and NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner will serve as Honorary Head Coach for the East team. Leading the West team as honorary coach will be former Houston Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini.
