Dancers young and old step to the music played by a local DJ Thursday night at the Barrett Station Community Center during a pep rally in honor of native son Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl game.
Teigan Mitchell, was wearing his Jalen Hurts jersey proudly at Thursday night's pep rally at the Barrett Station Community Center to back Philadelphia's quarterbacks coach and native son Brian Johnson, Channelview QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles as they head into Super Bowl 57 Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography
The community of Barrett Station has gone green. Shades of Philadelphia Eagles’ green, that is.
More than 100 residents, many of them sporting Eagle jerseys, hats and other gear, packed the Barrett Station Community Center to honor Philadelphia quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who along with quarterback Jalen Hurts are preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl against Kansas City.
