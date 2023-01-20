The Barbers Hill girls basketball team has been named the December 5A Team of the Month by the Greater Houston Area Girls Basketball Association.
Barbers Hill was presented the honor in the wake of a 10-0 record this season with notable wins against the state-ranked Tomball Memorial and Hightower and after being named the Gulf Coast Classic Champions in December.
