Barbers Hill continued to show why the Eagles are the state’s 12th ranked Class 5A girls basketball team as they overpowered Port Neches-Groves 73-37 during their away game on Tuesday.
The Eagles ran their record to 22-5 overall and 6-0 in district play. Dalanna Carter continued her offensive dominance as she fired in 26 points and also had five steals. Rachel Glynn had 14 point and Cynthia LeCompte contributed 10 points and four steals.
