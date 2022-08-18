The 8th annual Friends of Mike Clement fundraising golf tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Eagle Pointe Golf Club.
The non-profit organization raises funds to be awarded to students of Goose Creek CISD students.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 12:59 am
