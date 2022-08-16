Barbers Hill volleyball players Peyton Fadal, center, and Avery Wilks won All-Tournament honors at the Adidas-John Turner Classic last weekend. The Eagles, coached by Casey Veen, left, finished fourth out of 44 teams, knocking off three-state ranked teams. That 7-2 weekend record earned a No. 5 state ranking.
Barbers Hill’s volleyball team finished fourth out of 44 teams in last weekend’s Adidas-John Turner Classic in Webster and showed up ranked No. 5 in Class 5A Monday, according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll.
