The second annual A.B. Alumni Classic basketball tournament at Baytown Sterling was a success. The Always Blue tournament honors a former player, Alex Bocksnick, who played at Sterling from 2012 to 2016. He lost his life a few years ago, according to Sterling Coach Johnny Daniels.
The Dream Team won the tournament, beating the Outsiders with Kyler Hearon and Jalen Jack leading the way with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.