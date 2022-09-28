Lee Gander receiver Ja'Corey Boston scores on of his three touchdowns against Goose Creek Memorial in a District 8-5A football game Sept. 23 in Baytown. Boston, the league's highest scorer with nine touchdowns and 17 extra points, is averaging 41 yards per catch.
Baytown Lee receiver Ja’Corey Boston has become Mr. Reliable, especially with his connection with quarterback Levey Duncan Jr.
Boston snared touchdown passes in the first, second and third quarters in the Ganders’ 53-13 rout of Goose Creek Memorial last week. He leads the district in receiving yardage with 500 yards on the season on 12 catches.
