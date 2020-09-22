Goose Creek CISD has announced volleyball games scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled and will be played Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Beta. Also, junior school football games scheduled for Tuesday are canceled and those who have purchased a ticket will be reimbursed.
The Barbers Hill volleyball game against Clear Creek was also canceled. All Crosby extracurricular activities were also canceled for Tuesday.
