Running Alliance Sport and sponsors Wismer Distributing Company and the City of Mont Belvieu present the Texas Heat Bud Wave, with a course anchored at Wismer’s Budweiser facility in Mont Belvieu. The 2021 Texas Bud Heat Wave returns to secure its place as maybe the hottest, and definitely iconic 5 mile run through traditional Texas summer temps.
This year when you beat the Heat (Wave) by running 5 miles or 5K, you will get a finishers medal (a bottle opener!).
