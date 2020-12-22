Preston Barnett, a Texas A&M student and Barbers Hill grad, talks to Dude Perfect, right, after literally passing one of his biggest tests this semester as he competed in Dr. Pepper’s 12th annual Tuition Giveaway Program Saturday and won $125,000. (Submitted photo)
Displaying poise on the big stage of national television, Preston Barnett competed in Dr. Pepper’s 12th annual Tuition Giveaway Program Saturday and walked away with $125,000.
Barnett, a former Barbers Hill graduate and current Texas A&M student was successful in zeroing in on his target and throwing the most footballs into an oversized can within the span of 30 seconds. He held off Roshard Jackson, a student from Florida A&M who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Jackson won $75,000 in tuition for his efforts.
