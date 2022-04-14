Robert E. Lee High School’s Axel Romero signed on the dotted line Tuesday to play soccer at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. Romero’s father, Enrique, said he was happy and thanked Coach Jay Langlois for supporting his son. This past season, the Ganders were 16-5-1 overall and 11-4-1 in district, made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and won two playoff games. From left are Romero’s mother, Sandra; Romero; Langlois; and Enrique Romero.
