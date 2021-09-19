The Sterling Rangers continue to plow through a demanding tennis schedule and did so emphatically Friday with an 18-1 win over MacArthur.
Sterling (6-7) got boys doubles wins from Brian Ward/Bryce Stork, Carson Malpass/Matthew De Luna, and Lucas Northcutt/Brock Glasscock. In girls doubles, Crystal Smith/Caroline Wells, Sophia Valencia/Emali Campbell, and Trishia Natalie De La Cruz/Dalia Sifuentes also recorded victories while the mixed doubles pairing of Lauren Perry/Braydon Webb rolled to wins.
