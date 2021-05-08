Barbers Hill girls track and field senior Alyssa Thomas recorded second and third-place finishes in the discus and shot put Friday at the Class 5A state track & field championships in Austin.
Not to be undone, the Crosby Cougars boys 4x100 relay took home the title with a time of 40.66 as Kam Kirkwood, Reggie Branch, Jonathan Fuselier and Emonte Wilson tore up the track to edge past runners up Longview.
