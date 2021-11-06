bh

It was all smiles after Barbers Hill volleyball rallied past Richmond Foster to capture a Class 5A Region 3 area round playoff win Friday night.

The Barbers Hill Lady Eagles are heading to the Region 3 quarterfinals.

The Lady Eagles (39-4) rallied from a set down twice Friday night to defeat Richmond Foster 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22-15-11) in an area round playoff at Delmar Fieldhouse.

