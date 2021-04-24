rss

Sterling head football coach Robert Toomer, right, and the Rangers kicked off the first day of 18 spring football days Wednesday. The Rangers and most of the area programs will be full on into their spring programs by next week as they all have 30 days to get the allowed 18 sessions in before wrapping up. Toomer and the Rangers aim to improve on last year’s 2-7 mark and can build with a defense that returns almost all of its starters. Robert E. Lee and Goose Creek Memorial’s teams are set to kickoff next week while Barbers Hill began its sessions Monday. (Baytown Sun photo by Alan Dale)

