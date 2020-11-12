By Alan Dale
Area harriers end season at regional
- By Alan Dale alan.dale@baytownsun.com
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Veterans Day salute
- GCM volleyball set for playoffs
- Texas first state to surpass 1 million virus cases
- Baytown man charged in 2014 Dallas slayings
- City schools to face off on hardcourt as district rivals for first time
- Patriots facing stout challenge to playoff bid in Friendswood
- Petition launched to spur EPA to act on waste pits
- Barbers Hill, Crosby hitting the road with momentum
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Barbara Rene Castellanos Dooley
- Graciele “Gracie” Castellanos
- Former BH student hit with two more charges
- Michael George Wooster
- Jimmie Lee Fayle Hill
- Shirley Ann Nunez
- Goose Creek reports 18 new COVID cases
- Brenda Joyce Houska
- TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Nearly Flat in October
- Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Why support Trump? (4)
- Language is irrelevant (2)
- Trump trashes the military (2)
- Why vote progressive? (2)
- Texas deserves better (2)
- Cummings for council (2)
- Health Supply US Delivers American Made PPE to Strategic National Stockpile to Fight COVID-19 (1)
- No tricks: Treat each other with love, respect (1)
- Liberalism to blame for all (1)
- The Boston T-D party (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.