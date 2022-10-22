The Barbers Hill game against Kingwood Park on Friday night at Eagle Stadium was just as anticipated – lots of offensive fireworks and stingy defensive play. However, it was a strong second half that led the Eagles to a 42-21 victory over the previously undefeated Panthers.
Barbers Hill’s win creates an interesting district title scenario, as the Eagles, Kingwood Park and Port Arthur Memorial all have one loss in District 8-5A-1 play. PAM was upset by Lee 28-20 at Stallworth Stadium.
