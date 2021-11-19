EF Green VB

It was quite the breakout party for the E.F. Green 7A volleyball team. In its inaugural season, the Lady Owls captured the North Channel Central Conference title with an unbeaten record. From left are Jada Garcia, Aubrie Waltman, Abbie Waltman, Jenna Rojas, Skye Moran, Ava Martinez, Coach Rolandrea Flannel, Jaslene Gomez, Janelle Burch, Simone Smith and Alyssa Vasquez.

