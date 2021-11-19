It was quite the breakout party for the E.F. Green 7A volleyball team. In its inaugural season, the Lady Owls captured the North Channel Central Conference title with an unbeaten record. From left are Jada Garcia, Aubrie Waltman, Abbie Waltman, Jenna Rojas, Skye Moran, Ava Martinez, Coach Rolandrea Flannel, Jaslene Gomez, Janelle Burch, Simone Smith and Alyssa Vasquez.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- A McDonald’s big deal
- Baytown represented well on football all-district
- GCM teams open up tourney play
- Welcome to the big show
- Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
- Tennessee governor's aide warned new COVID law was illegal
- Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
- Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Eagles storm past favored Buffs with dominant playoff win
- Drake E. Frazier
- Work set to begin on new Public Safety Building
- Jacqueline Joan Knowles Harris
- Baytown FD recovers body of man who jumped from bridge
- Christmas light show opens Friday at Houston Raceway Park
- Carolyn Swift
- Glenn Charles Watson
- Shirley Marie Bryant
- Developers aim to build rent house complex
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.